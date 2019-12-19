Hennepin County agrees to changes to child-protection system

After two years of negotiations. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “Hennepin County has agreed to sweeping improvements in its child-protection system, pledging to respond more quickly to maltreatment reports and significantly reduce the number of children languishing in foster care. … The landmark agreement, expected to be approved Thursday in federal court, results from a 2017 class-action lawsuit brought by a national child advocacy group, A Better Childhood, on behalf of 10 Minnesota children. The group accused Minnesota’s most populous county of operating a ‘confusing, underfunded and erratic system’ that puts children in harm’s way by failing to investigate reported abuse and place the children in stable homes.”

City set on Upper Harbor Terminal project, despite misgivings. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “Minneapolis plans to ask the Legislature for $20 million for the massive redevelopment of the former Upper Harbor Terminal in the North Side, even as leaders of a community group tasked with refining the plan have resigned or spoken out in protest. … The City Council made a new effort to engage the community this year in its plan to revitalize 48 acres of industrial riverfront above Lowry Avenue with an outdoor concert venue, housing, a community hub, parks and more. Residents of the predominantly black neighborhoods nearby have expressed fears that what’s built there wouldn’t benefit them, and in fact could force them to leave as the neighborhood gentrifies.”

It’s very cold out. WCCO reports: “Stressing the dangers of winter cold on the homeless, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced the launch of a winter homeless initiative aimed at bringing Minnesotans without shelter inside. … On Thursday at the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center in Minneapolis, Walz and Flanagan were joined by community, business and philanthropic leaders at the shelter to announce the Minnesota Winter Homeless Initiative.”

Way to obey the law, Minneapolitans. KSTP’s Crystal Bui reports: “Since 2010, the number of traffic citations at parking meters has drastically decreased in Minneapolis. … According to data released to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by the city of Minneapolis, in 2010 there were 113,078 parking meter citations issued. In 2015, when the Minneapolis parking mobile app went into effect, the number went down to 92,410 and the following year 90,473 parking meter citations were issued. … As of November this year, 68,705 parking meter citations have been recorded.”

In other news…

