Audit finds staff shortages, lack of record keeping drive unsafe conditions at Minnesota prisons

If it matters, measure it. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “Staff shortages in Minnesota prisons are driving a glut in overtime hours for correctional officers, making the facilities more dangerous, while corrections officials have failed to properly track assaults — and they don’t know just how unsafe their facilities are for prisoners and staff. … These are among the findings in a scathing new report from the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor on security in the state’s 11 prisons, which will be presented to lawmakers Wednesday afternoon. ”

Demand is high. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “3M cannot make protective respiratory masks fast enough as the coronavirus continues to spread. … The Maplewood-based company continues to ramp up production of the masks at plants in China but also other countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America, as well as the United States.”

Deadline set. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “A new sense of urgency may elbow its way into contract talks between the St. Paul Federation of Educators and the St. Paul Public schools after a strike date was set Wednesday. … The union announced that teachers and support staff will walk off the job March 9 if the two sides are unable to hammer out an agreement on a new contract. The intent to strike notice will be filed later Wednesday.”

You’re welcome. MPR’s Riham Feshir writes: “A wide majority of Minnesotans support allowing refugees to be resettled in their communities, according to a new MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll. … The poll found 59 percent support refugee resettlement compared to 29 percent who oppose it. Twelve percent are undecided.”

In other news…

More reporting on Klobuchar’s record: “When Two Judges Knocked Down Sentences to Protect Immigrants From Deportation, Amy Klobuchar’s Office Appealed and Won” [The Intercept]

This is timely: “Bill Seeks To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent In Minnesota” [Patch]

They’re back: “Pothole Season Arrives Ahead Of Schedule, Here’s How To Report Them” [WCCO]

Taking precautions: “Delta temporarily suspends service between MSP and Seoul due to coronavirus concerns” [KMSP]

Take a hike: “After losses in enrollment, UMN scraps outdoor recreation major and minor” [Minnesota Daily]

Kids in Minneapolis enjoy sledding and the New York Times is there: “Snow ✅ Sled ✅ Thrills ✅” [New York Times]

Great question: “How did Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce take over Minneapolis & St. Paul?” [City Pages]

