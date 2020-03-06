Minneapolis to demolish Kmart, re-open Nicollet Avenue

Says Mike Mullen for City Pages, “One of the Twin Cities’ stranger boondoggles in urban planning might soon come to an end. News broke Thursday that the City of Minneapolis has a deal in place to buy the Kmart at the intersection of Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis. The store’s location brings north-south traffic to an abrupt halt for several blocks, and has since it opened in 1977. The city plans to demolish it and reopen Nicollet Avenue to traffic … .”

The AP reports, “U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday asked the top prosecutor in Hennepin County to initiate an independent investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, a black Minnesota teen sentenced to life after an 11-year-old black girl was killed by a stray bullet. In a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Klobuchar said, ‘As you are aware, significant concerns about the evidence and police investigation have been raised by a press investigation, by members of the Hennepin County community, and by Myon’s family.’”

The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres writes, “Minnesota could be forced to pay millions of dollars in penalties starting this fall for violating federal regulations designed to assure access to affordable child care for poor families, state officials warn. After years of underfunding, Minnesota’s state subsidies that help more than 15,000 low-income families pay for child-care costs have fallen well short of federal standards and the cost of providing care, forcing some providers to turn away children and leaving working parents scrambling to find arrangements to stay employed.”

This from WCCO-TV, “The University of Minnesota Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology started a first-of-its-kind study about coyotes and foxes in the Twin Cities. The three-year project aims to learn more about the animals that, according to some researchers, have been more active in the Twin Cities. Those conducting the sudy hope to learn about where coyotes and foxes go, what they eat, and whether they carry any diseases.”

This from Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune, “If a married woman has sex with a man other than her husband, whether he’s married or not, both are guilty of adultery under Minnesota law. It’s a law that dates back to Minnesota’s territorial days, when many early states were adding similar language to their statute books. But over the years, states have been gradually repealing laws criminalizing adultery, arguing they are rarely enforced and a relic of more puritanical times. One state legislator wants Minnesota to do the same. ‘When I read it I couldn’t believe it’, said Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, a prosecutor who has introduced a bill to repeal the language entirely.”



This also from the AP, “Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners. That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after a dog in quarantine tested weakly positive for the virus Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 2, using the canine’s nasal and oral cavity samples.”

Says Matthew Guerry for the Forum News Service, “A Minnesota Senate committee on Thursday debated a bill that would curb state regulators’ ability to set stricter motor vehicle emission regulations. Supporters of the bill say the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency overstepped its bounds by moving to adopt emission standards currently used in California. Those standards, which make up the agency’s ‘Clean Cars Minnesota’ program, would tighten the greenhouse gas emission requirements for new vehicles sold in the state. Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, the bill’s prime sponsor, told members of the Senate Committee on State Government Finance, Policy and Elections on Thursday that the proposal for the program is too broad, and that it exceeds the scope of powers granted to the agency by law.”

Says KSTP-TV, “Another 28 people have died from flu-related illnesses, according to the latest flu activity report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). While the deaths were confirmed in the past week, the spike in the number of deaths happened a few weeks ago, according to the report, with at least 10 confirmed flu deaths in each of the past three weeks. A total of 95 people have died from flu-related illnesses this season in Minnesota, including two children. That matches the total from all of last flu season, with one more pediatric death this season as well.”