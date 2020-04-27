Mohamed Noor lawyers push for new trial

New trial for Noor? WCCO reports: “The lawyers representing former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor are demanding a new trial for their client. … Noor was found guilty of third degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond — and sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. … Ruszczyk had called police to report a disturbance going on in her area. However, when she approached the responding police car, Noor said he thought he was being ambushed and shot the 40-year-old woman. … Now, Noor’s lawyers are arguing that the court deprived Noor of his right to a public trial, and deprived him of due process by limiting his ability to explain his actions.”

Hiawatha encampment returns. Also from WCCO: “A homeless encampment is reappearing in south Minneapolis along Hiawatha Avenue. … Over the weekend, at least 30 tents were spotted at the homeless encampment, located near Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street. … In a statement, the City of Minneapolis called it the largest encampment in the city and said Minneapolis police’s Lt. Grant Snyder and street outreach teams have been ‘actively engaged there.’”

Unconventional. The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot reports: “The Minnesota DFL Party is moving its statewide convention online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. … Chairman Ken Martin said while canceling plans for the in-person convention in late May is ‘disappointing’ to activists and candidates, the party’s ‘first responsibility is to protect the health and well-being of the people of Minnesota.’ … The DFL convention was scheduled to take place in Rochester May 30 and 31. The Minnesota Republican Party announced last week that it, too, is canceling an in-person gathering and holding its convention online instead.”

Tribes left out. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “The federal government has distributed billions of dollars in coronavirus aid to individuals, businesses, states and cities in the past month. … But many tribal governments across the country are still waiting for the federal pandemic aid designated for them.”

In other news…

Throw the DNR a line: “Groups urge hunters, anglers to buy licenses even if they don’t go out” [Duluth News Tribune]

Sounds hard: “Restaurants once sourced from local farms. What are those farmers doing now?” [City Pages]

FYI: “More lane and ramp closures begin Monday along I-35W” [KSTP]

Kick ash … borer: “Bemidji, other communities receive nearly $1 million in grants to fight emerald ash borer” [Bemidji Pioneer]

We’re just going to leave you with this: