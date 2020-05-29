Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested

Chauvin in custody. The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said he just received information that the officer identified as Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. … There was no more information on charging, because that’s in the jurisdiction of the Hennepin County Attorney, Harrington said. … County Attorney Mike Freeman announced a news conference for 1 p.m. Friday at the Ridgedale Public Library to announce a ‘major development’ in the case.”

Klobuchar’s record as county attorney once more in the news. The New York Times’ Nick Corasaniti and Katie Glueck write: “With a police force in Minneapolis that has long faced accusations of racism and complaints of abuse, Ms. Klobuchar declined to bring charges against multiple police officers who were involved in shootings during her seven-year tenure. Instead she often opted to send cases to a grand jury, a common practice at the time but one that some law enforcement experts say favors police officers. … In October 2006, [Derek] Chauvin, the same officer who knelt on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes as he complained he could not breathe, was one of six officers involved in the shooting of a man who had stabbed multiple people before turning on the police. Ms. Klobuchar, weeks away from being elected to the Senate, was still the prosecutor, but the case wasn’t heard until after she took the oath of office in Washington.”

Reporters arrested (they were later released). Slate’s Elliot Hannon reports: “During an early morning live shot covering the ongoing unrest in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, Minnesota state police advanced on and arrested a CNN correspondent and camera crew covering the event. The three-person crew was live on air around 5 a.m. CST (6 a.m. EST) when police in riot gear began approaching correspondent Omar Jimenez. The officers briefly encircled the crew and then over the course of several minutes handcuffed and arrested everyone.”

Democracy Now did a story from Minneapolis: “As thousands take to the streets of Minneapolis to protest against the police killing of George Floyd for the third night in a row, we go to Minneapolis to speak with City Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison. Police pointed an automatic rifle at his head in 2015 when he was peacefully protesting the police killing of another African American man, Jamar Clark. We also speak with Kandace Montgomery with the Black Visions Collective, which is calling for the abolition of police.”

Targets mostly back open: After closing 24 stores, Target reopens all but 6 in Twin Cities this morning [Star Tribune]

It’s a lot: “A list of the buildings damaged, looted in Minneapolis and St. Paul” [Bring Me The News]

Interesting perspective: “‘Let My Building Burn’: Gandhi Mahal Restaurant Owner Calls For Justice For George Floyd” [WCCO]

Hungry? “Black-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)” [City Pages]

