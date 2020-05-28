Looting and violence amid second night of protests in south Minneapolis; one man shot and killed near protest area

KSTP-TV reports: “Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the police officer involved in the incident that led to the death of George Floyd. … ‘I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail,’ Frey said. ‘If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.’”

Also from KSTP: “Metro Transit announced on Thursday that Blue Line trains will be out of service until further notice. According to Metro Transit, the Blue Line trains will not run until further notice due to the protest and riots. … ‘Due to the riotous behavior and out of a precaution for riders and our employees, METRO Blue Line trains will not run until further notice. There also will not be replacement bus service for the METRO Blue Line.'”

The AP reports, “Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday. … Demonstrators gathered in the late afternoon on downtown streets and eventually, dozens of people moved onto U.S. 101 despite police efforts to keep them from walking into the lanes.”

A trio at The Washington Post say, “The police response drew criticism from some who drew a contrast between the demonstrators in Minneapolis and the heavily armed protesters who gathered at state capitols in recent weeks to demonstrate against shutdown measures enacted amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.”