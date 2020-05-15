Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers warns of ‘massive confusion’ after court strikes down stay-at-home order

The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond report: “Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers warned Thursday of ‘massive confusion’ after the state Supreme Court tossed out the Democrat’s stay-at-home order and Republicans said they may leave it up to local governments to enact their own rules for combating the coronavirus pandemic. The court’s order threw communities into chaos, with some bars opening immediately while local leaders in other areas moved to keep strict restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Also from the Associated Press: “The Legislature will likely pass a long-stalled public construction borrowing bill before the regular session ends, because the governor’s decision to let his stay-at-home order expire could trigger the necessary bipartisan cooperation, the head of the Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate said Thursday. The bonding bill is traditionally the top item on lawmakers’ agenda in even-numbered years.”

Says MPR’s Catharine Richert: “Multiple cases of COVID-19 in Rochester appear linked to a single house party in recent weeks, according to Olmsted County’s top public health official. Through testing and contact tracing, health officials believe that a single person at the party spread the virus to multiple other individuals, who further spread the virus in the community, said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County public health director. … The news comes as Gov. Tim Walz prepares to lift the state’s stay-at-home order and relax other social distancing guidelines.”

In the Pioneer Press, Diane Mizutani writes: “As grateful as Dan Marshall is to have the option to reopen his business next week, he was left with more questions than answers after learning that Gov. Tim Walz will let his stay-at-home order expire over the weekend. Thus, even though retailers across the state will be able to open back up starting on Monday under the ‘Stay Safe Minnesota’ order, Mischief Toy Store in St. Paul will not be part of that initial wave. As far as Marshall is concerned, there hasn’t been nearly enough guidance given on how retailers should safely reopen, and he doesn’t feel comfortable allowing customers in quite yet.”



Says Tom Crann at MPR, “Nearly 670,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment insurance since March 16, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development. And many of those people have lost their employer-sponsored health coverage or are no longer able to afford their private insurance. Nate Clark, chief executive officer of MNsure, the state’s health insurance exchange, said job or income loss qualify as life events that allow people to sign up for coverage outside of the regular enrollment period. He said, through the state’s exchange, they may be eligible for assistance paying their premium or public health benefits, such as Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare. But they must apply within 60 days of their job change.”

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore says, “Minnesota legislators are scrambling to broker a deal to enhance safety on public transit after recent high-profile attacks and growing complaints about crime on buses and light-rail trains. The safety provisions being considered at the Capitol would create a new line of defense — transit agents who would check passenger fares and assist police in maintaining order on public transportation.”

At the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes, “Minnesota’s public and charter schools will have the option this summer of having a hybrid of distance learning and in-school learning for eligible students, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday. … Some in-person instruction will be allowed if schools are in compliance with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines about wearing masks, social distancing, screening and cleaning, and adhere to MDH’s guidance for summer programs.”

Another WCCO-TV story says, “Two people are in the Ramsey County Jail after the sheriff’s office says they kidnapped a woman, and attempted to get ransom money from her friends and family. According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Hailey Flynn, under the direction of 37-year-old Jason Tucker, lured the 37-year-old victim from her Oakdale home on Monday and went for a drive. About a mile later, Tucker got out of the trunk, and then choked and pistol-whipped the victim.”