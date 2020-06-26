Minneapolis Council votes to advance proposal that would allow for dismantling of police department

Moving forward. The AP’s Steve Karnowski and Amy Forliti report (via the Star Tribune): “The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously approved a proposal to change the city charter to allow the police department to be dismantled, following widespread criticism of law enforcement over the killing of George Floyd. … The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.”

More on sexual harassment in the local music scene. MPR’s Marianne Combs reports: “Several musicians in Minnesota are calling out what they say is a culture of sexual harassment and abuse in the Twin Cities music scene. In recent days, they have used social media to compile names and stories of harassment they have endured. … On her Instagram page, Twin Cities musician Lydia Liza asked musicians to describe abuse by male musicians and others involved in the music scene. Dozens of people named musicians, managers and DJs as abusers. Some instances go back to when they were in high school.”

Coming back. The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt reports: “The Cub Foods stores on Lake Street and Broadway Avenue, both damaged in the violence that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, will be rebuilt by the end of the year. … But starting July 8 on Lake Street and later in the month on Broadway, temporary structures in the parking lots will sell fresh produce, meat, dairy and dry goods, Cub Foods and franchisee Jerry’s Foods were to announce on Friday. They also will include pharmacies.”

Talking to Minnesotans missing the Hajj. In Sahan Journal, Hibah Ansari reports: “What [travel agent] Abdullahi [Warsame] couldn’t have guessed is that the threat of COVID-19 would derail the Hajj for Muslims around the world. On Monday, officials from Saudi Arabia banned international visitors from performing the Hajj this year to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, just five weeks before the pilgrimage begins. In the wake of that announcement, Muslims in Minnesota have expressed disappointment that they will not be able to make the Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime religious journey required in Islam. And the cancelation adds to the grief and uncertainty that has already besieged the Muslim community since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.”

In other news…

