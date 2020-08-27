Curfew imposed, National Guard called in to curb looting, unrest in downtown Minneapolis

For the Star Tribune, Abby Simons and Andy Mannix write: “The city of Minneapolis imposed a curfew and asked the National Guard to return to its streets after renewed rioting and looting Wednesday night. The unrest was sparked by untrue rumors that a man wanted for a fatal shooting who killed himself as police closed in had actually been shot by officers. Police almost immediately shared surveillance video of the suicide, but it did little to calm crowds who broke windows at retail stores, restaurants, bars and coffee shops. The sudden chaos prompted Gov. Tim Walz to declare an emergency in the city and mobilize the Minnesota National Guard and 150 State Patrol troopers. Mayor Jacob Frey also ordered a curfew from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. At a late evening news conference, Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo stressed that the man killed himself earlier in the day and that it was not an ‘officer-involved shooting.’”

Matt Sepic and MPR staff report: “Minneapolis officers will be barred from shooting at moving vehicles unless safety is an issue, and will have to provide explanations every time they unholster weapons, the city’s mayor and police chief announced Wednesday. Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the changes are part of a policy overhaul designed at improving trust after the killing of George Floyd in May, in addition to previous incidents over the years. … (Frey) said the policy changes do not require approval by the officers’ union, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.”

The New York Times reports: “The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it would open a federal civil rights investigation into Officer Rusten Sheskey, after he shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times as the man tried to enter his car, touching off several days of protests in Kenosha, Wis. The F.B.I. will conduct the federal inquiry in cooperation with the Wisconsin authorities, the department said in a statement, after the officer opened fire on Mr. Blake on Sunday, leaving him partially paralyzed.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Michael Rand, “On Tuesday, only two days after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis., Lynx coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve was asked if she was conflicted about holding games in the Florida bubble while larger issues raged around the country. … A day later, teams across U.S. professional sports turned that sentiment into action. The Lynx were among them, with their game against the Los Angeles Sparks postponed as part of a wave started when the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks went on strike and decided not to take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dane Mizutani writes: While the rest of the collective sports world shut down on Wednesday night as various teams protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the NHL pressed on with its regular slate of playoff games. … The contrast of responses was enough to make Wild defenseman Matt Dumba speak up. He vented for about 10 minutes on Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver and condemned the NHL for not doing more. ‘We are always last to the party on these topics,’ Dumba said. ‘It’s kind of sad and disheartening for me and for members of the (Hockey Diversity Alliance), and I’m sure for other guys across the league. …You’re just outside looking in on actually being leaders and evoking real change when there’s such an opportunity to do so.’”

The AP reports: “Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were shot to death and a third was wounded during a third night of unrest in the city. Multiple threads on Facebook and Reddit urged militias and other armed people to head to the protests, researchers at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Lab said in a blog post Wednesday. The demonstrations broke out after Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was left paralyzed Sunday when he was shot from behind by officers answering a domestic dispute call.”

An editorial in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says, “Wisconsin must face up to the chronic problem of over-aggressive policing of people of color. We support a package of bills that aim to reduce police brutality. Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Legislature to consider them in a special session next week. Among other things, the measures would ban police chokeholds and no-knock search warrants and make it harder for officers with troubled pasts to move from one job to another. We also support a proposal by state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Republican and former police officer, to allow officials to analyze police-involved deaths the same way the National Transportation Safety Board investigates plane crashes.”

Also from the AP: “A former Minnesota college student pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge that she tried to help al-Qaida. Tnuza Jamal Hassan, 22, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in U.S District Court to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Charges of lying to the FBI and arson will be dismissed when Hassan is sentenced in December. When Hassan was stopped from flying to Afghanistan in September 2017, prosecutors said she told FBI agents that she wanted to join al-Qaida and marry a fighter, and that she might even wear a suicide belt.”

For The New York Times, Katharine Wu says, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly modified its coronavirus testing guidelines this week to exclude people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 — even if they have been recently exposed to the virus. Experts questioned the revision, pointing to the importance of identifying infections in the small window immediately before the onset of symptoms, when many individuals appear to be most contagious. Models suggest that about half of transmission events can be traced back to individuals still in this so-called pre-symptomatic stage, before they start to feel ill — if they ever feel sick at all.”

At MPR, Dan Gunderson says, “In May, Andy Leonard was a bit gloomy about the prospects for East Silent Lake Resort, his family-run business in Otter Tail County. Cancellations were coming in every day — and with a growing pandemic, he expected to lose up to half his business this summer. But now it’s August. And while the pandemic — and the uncertainty it carried with it — continues, the summer has markedly exceeded Leonard’s low expectations.… ‘From a reservation standpoint, we were probably down about 30 percent.’”