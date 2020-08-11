Macalester changes reopening plan in light of rising Minnesota COVID-19 cases

Mac scales back. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: “Macalester College announced Monday it will scale back its fall reopening in favor of starting the semester remotely. … School officials said the change was made in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates in the state. Macalester will also limit the number of students who can live in dormitories and test all students for COVID-19 upon their arrival to campus. … The St. Paul private college is among the first higher education institutions in Minnesota to roll back its reopening plan. Most Minnesota colleges are planning to offer a mix of online and in-person classes this fall.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jean Hopfensperger reports: “Twin Cities musician David Haas, one of the best-known music composers in the Catholic Church nationally, has been accused of sexual misconduct toward multiple young women who studied with him over the years. … Composer, performer and teacher, Haas taught at Benilde-St. Margaret’s school in St. Louis Park, was composer-in-residence at the St. Paul Seminary, and ran a Music Ministry Alive program for years at St. Catherine University. He’s also traveled the nation and the world giving workshops and performing.”

Additional housing funds. KSTP reports: “Minnesota was awarded $5.6 million to public housing from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help keep residents housed. … According to a release, Secretary Ben Carson announced $472 million nationally in CARES Act funding to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic. Of that $472 million, $5.6 million will be award to 60 Minnesota public housing authorities. … The funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream vouchers to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.”

Can you not-rod? WCCO reports: “Drivers painted the pavement early Sunday morning with circular strokes of burning rubber at the intersection of First Avenue and North 4th Street in downtown Minneapolis. … Video posted to Facebook shows a couple drivers doing donuts and burnouts surrounded by a crowd after 2 a.m., not long after bars closed for the night. Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder calls the dangerous display ‘hot-rodding.’”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

You can say that again: “Stauber on economic relief: ‘We can do better as a Congress’” [Duluth News Tribune]

Not very nice: “Minneapolis Charter Commission chair’s property vandalized after vote on police reform amendment” [KSTP]

Gandhi Mahal: “Restaurant That Became An International Symbol of Minneapolis During the Uprising Will Rebuild” [Eater]

Coming for your turf: “Lawn-destroying beetle found in Minneapolis for the 1st time” [BringMeTheNews]

Adapting to the pandemic: “‘Nothing will ever replace the feeling of sitting in that arena’: COVID-19 puts powwow season on pause — and online” [MPR]