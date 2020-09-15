Ramsey County considers appointed, not elected, sheriff

A little less democracy. KSTP’s Callan Gray reports: “Ramsey County officials are looking into whether the position of sheriff should be elected or appointed. The County Charter Commission discussed the agenda item at its Monday meeting. … There are thousands of sheriffs in the U.S., and the vast majority are elected. If approved by voters through a charter amendment, Ramsey County would be the only county in Minnesota to appoint their sheriff. … ‘We are the only home rule charter, no other county can have this discussion,’ said Joe Murphy, the Charter Commission chair.”

In-depth report on the sanctuary created at the former Sheraton on Lake Street during the George Floyd protests. For Harper’s, Wes Enzinna writes: “A few days later, as the protests continued, [Abu Bakr] Bryant came upon one building in the neighborhood that remained unharmed, save for a few smashed windows: a Sheraton hotel. Handwritten signs reading sanctuary had been placed in the ground-floor windows. I don’t think I’m allowed to go into a sanctuary, Bryant thought. But he entered anyway, and inside found dozens of others milling about—mostly street people like himself, their possessions piled in shopping carts or stuffed in backpacks, as well as some harried organizers with clipboards and cell phones. ‘I’d never been in a Sheraton before,’ Bryant said, ‘so I didn’t know if this was out of the ordinary.’ After he used the restroom, he walked up to a woman in a mask and asked her what was going on. She explained that ‘the community’ had commandeered the hotel—did he want a free room?”

Helping out. KARE’s Boyd Hupper report: “The wildfire fight in Oregon is getting some Midwestern help. Seven Minnesota fire departments are sending firefighters and equipment to try to save houses and other structures from going up in flames. … ‘Here in Minnesota we go on mutual aid all the time. It’s just departments helping departments and that’s really what we do,’ Ward Parker, an assistant chief with the Eden Prairie Fire Department said. … Parker is among five firefighters from his department who will leave Tuesday morning with a fire engine and a support vehicle for the 1,700 mile trip to Salem, Oregon.”

Ugh. WCCO reports: “The family of Philando Castile says a memorial garden in his honor was vandalized. … The garden is located in Falcon Heights, close to where Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in 2016. … Castile’s family says that several items are now missing from the memorial. … ‘It’s painful,’ said Clarence Castile, Philando’s uncle. ‘It makes you angry and it hurts that someone would violate this place that we consider to be sacred.’”

