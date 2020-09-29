What’s up with that Project Veritas video Trump is tweeting about

Sahan Journal has a comprehensive explainer about the video from Project Veritas that has captured President Trump’s attention. Becky Z. Dernbach, Hibah Ansari and Joey Peters write: “Allegations of voter fraud in Minneapolis took right-wing media by storm Sunday night. They stem from a report by Project Veritas, a video sting operation led by Republican provocateur James O’Keefe. … Project Veritas’ latest stunt exposé accuses Ilhan Omar’s campaign of ‘ballot harvesting’: a mail-in ballot practice—often legal—that occurs when a third party collects election ballots from voters and submits them to election judges. Various anonymous sources describe collecting ballots from elders in the local Somali community during August’s primary election. … The report, which is clouded with muddled and unsubstantiated information, shows a video of a man—apparently the brother of a city councilmember—claiming to hold 300 harvested ballots in his car. Omar Jamal, a longtime Somali community activist with a questionable reputation, alleges without evidence that Representative Ilhan Omar’s campaign participated in the harvesting operation. … The report comes in the midst of a steady and deceptive campaign from President Donald J. Trump to undermine mail-in voting. It followed an explosive New York Times investigative report on Trump’s tax returns. ”

Disturbing allegations about management at Gandhi Mahal. For City Pages, Hannah Black and Jared Goyette report: “In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, Islam and his restaurant gained national fame when, as a fire swept through his building the night the third precinct was overrun, he was quoted in a Facebook post written by his daughter as saying, “Let my building burn.” The post was shared more than 33,000 times, and in subsequent national and international news stories as Islam implored people to focus on justice for Floyd instead of the loss of his business. … Islam’s progressive inclinations extended to his views on women, at least publicly. … But former employees paint a far darker picture of Gandhi Mahal, and the restaurant, which has announced plans to reopen as ‘Curry in a Hurry’ in Seward while the original location is rebuilt, is under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation.”

Dine on. KARE’s Charmaine Nero reports: “Tables and chairs fill Leech Street as hosts greet patrons outside of Hope Breakfast Bar. … Brian Ingram is the owner. The business – with limited indoor seating – has been operating with outdoor street seating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. … ‘It’s been a life changer for us, it’s probably generating more than half-a-million in sales for us since we’ve been allowed to have it open,’ says Ingram. … Back in March, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency. The order has since been updated several times – allowing restaurants and bars to reopen indoor seating up to 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people indoors or outdoors. Starting September 22nd, St. Paul mayor, Melvin Carter, extended a city-wide order, first issued in late May, allowing restaurants and businesses to continue operating in public spaces for the next 40 days.”

Vikings COVID scare. The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reports: “The Vikings suspended activities at their team facility on Tuesday morning after three Titans players and five Titans staffers tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL said in a statement. … ‘On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives,’ the league’s statement said. ‘The Titans will suspend in-person activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.’”

