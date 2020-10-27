Donald Trump, Jr. rallying in support of Jason Lewis in Minneapolis

A nice “get-well-soon” gift for Jason Lewis. WCCO reports: “The president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting Minneapolis Tuesday with just days to go to Election Day. … According to the campaign for Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis, Trump Jr. will be in town for a mini-rally and fundraiser for Lewis’ campaign. … On Monday morning, Lewis went to an emergency room after experiencing stomach pain. Doctors determined he was suffering from a severe internal hernia, which can be life-threatening if not dealt with quickly.”

Interesting profile of a Minneapolis cop and coach. In the New York Times, Kurt Streeter writes: “On the sidelines and in the streets, caught in the riptide of race and reconciliation, Charles Adams prided himself on keeping a cool optimism. … But on a painful night this spring, as his Minneapolis erupted in anger and he readied to face protesters in his riot gear, dread consumed him. … He was a 20-year veteran of the police force, an African-American officer who tried to effect change from the inside. He was also the coach of a state championship football team in a poor, Black neighborhood, and a steadfast shepherd for his players.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar and her daughter Isra Hirsi are on the cover of Teen Vogue. Safy-Hallan Fara writes: “Together, Isra and Omar represent the voices the Democratic Party should be listening to, especially during a contentious election. They exemplify the growing number of hyper-engaged young people who are disillusioned with politics as usual, speaking to both those who are hitching their hopes onto party outliers like Omar, and to voices like Isra’s who are specifically looking outside of electoral politics for solutions to the nation’s ills. To that end, even their fundamental disagreements are aspirational, in a way, forcing us all to reckon with the real-time tensions of the political world. Young people can look to Isra and Omar as models for how to talk about the political divide in the U.S. — and even within families.”

Consider Perham. The Star Tribune’s John Reinan reports: “This town of 3,600 in west-central Minnesota has a problem that many rural cities would envy: too many jobs and not enough people to fill them. … Situated on U.S. Hwy. 10 in eastern Otter Tail County, about 180 miles northwest of the Twin Cities, Perham is a manufacturing hotbed that produces products ranging from potato chips to precision rocket parts. Every week, 1,000 trucks pull in to load up on cheese, candy, dog food and other products churned out by its sprawling factories.”

