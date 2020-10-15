Minnesota unemployment rate drops to 6% as more leave workforce

Not a good sign. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “More than 56,000 frustrated Minnesotans dropped out of the state’s work force last month, leading to a substantial drop in the unemployment rate. … Minnesota’s unemployment rate declined to 6% in September, down from 7.4% the month before, according to figures released today by the Miinnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). … The agency noted that the substantial drop was mostly due to people dropping out of the labor force, and not because people found jobs.”

COVID-19 spreading event. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “At least 11 division officers of the Twin Cities Salvation Army have tested positive for COVID-19 following an Oct. 6-8 work conference at the Northwoods Camp near Finlayson. … In response, the Salvation Army closed its Roseville headquarters on Wednesday for professional cleaning, with the expectation it will reopen in a week. … The 11 individuals have placed themselves in quarantine, said Salvation Army spokesman Dan Furry.”

No information given on where he contracted coronavirus. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “A longtime Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport died Tuesday from complications associated with COVID-19. … Gerald ‘Teddy’ Girard began working for the TSA at the airport in December 2007, according to a TSA news release. He was certified to conduct security screenings in the checkpoint areas at the airport, as well as the TSA’s checked baggage operation. … Girard, 67, of Minneapolis, is one of eight TSA employees to succumb to the coronavirus nationwide.”

A big loss in Minneapolis media. The Southwest Journal is closing: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that, like many other community businesses, Southwest Journal has been impacted by the Covid pandemic. Our advertising sales are down by over 30 percent this year and this latest decline follows a years-long loss in newspaper revenue. … As a result of this shortfall, our December 24, 2020 issue will be our final publication.”

In other news…

