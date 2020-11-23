MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell contributed to bail fund for teen accused of killing two at Kenosha protest

He’s running. NBC Chicago reports: “Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from the Kenosha County Jail Monday after posting $2 million bond, according to authorities. … Rittenhouse’s bond was posted at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s office. … In a tweet Friday, Rittenhouse’s attorney Lin Wood said ‘God bless ALL Who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.’ … Wood also gave a shoutout to actor Ricky Schroder and Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow for ‘putting us over the top.’”

A high-ranking Minnesotan. KARE reports: “President-elect Joe Biden is turning to a Minnesota native to serve as National Security Advisor in his incoming cabinet. … Biden named Jake Sullivan to the role Monday, as part of an announcement of key appointments and nominations to his national security team. … Sullivan previously served as National Security Advisor for then-Vice President Joe Biden. He was also director of policy planning at the State Department during the Obama administration, and previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.”

Unintended consequences. At Sahan Journal, Sheila Regan reports: “Mohamed Malim’s company sells bracelets, beanies and other items made from recycled life jackets. The items are made by refugee workers, and about half the profits are donated to nonprofits that serve refugees. … So why doesn’t Facebook want his advertising? … Starting Nov. 4, the day after the presidential election, Facebook temporarily stopped running all ads about social issues, elections, or politics in the U.S. … In some cases, posts on these topics are allowed, but only from ‘authorized’ groups, and with a disclaimer. Facebook says the policy was imposed to clamp down on political disinformation. But in the process, nonprofit organizations and mission-based social enterprise businesses, including several based in Minnesota like Mohamed’s Epimonia, have been cut off. Mohamed says the impact on his business has been severe.”

And you don’t want to end up in the ER right now. Also from KARE: “As temps start to tumble heading into winter, ice is beginning to form on many of Minnesota’s waterways. … However, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging people to be cautious around newly formed ice. … The DNR said ice thickness can vary greatly early in the season; and even where ice hasn’t formed yet, the water temperatures are dangerously cold.”

In other news…

A lot of these happening in Minneapolis: “Armed Carjacking Reported Near University Of Minnesota Campus” [WCCO]

Be on the lookout for a hot smoker: “Thieves steal 2-ton barbecue smoker from Revival chef Thomas Boemer” [Star Tribune]

Green tech: “St. Paul explores powering Como Zoo with geothermal energy” [Star Tribune]