Six months after George Floyd’s death, Minneapolis divided on future of policing

Still looking for reform. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “The outcry that followed George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer surpassed anything Michelle Gross had seen in 30 years of pushing for police reform. But six months later, the tragic momentum for change in that moment, she said, has fizzled into frustration. “It’s been a revelation to me, a disappointing revelation, to see how unwilling the mayor and the council have been to be real leaders in this,” said Gross, of Communities United Against Police Brutality.”

Bad medicine. Associated Press via KSTP reports: “Sanford Health said in a release that it has “mutually agreed to part ways” with longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, who took over in 1996 and helped expand the organization from a community hospital into what is billed as the largest rural nonprofit health system in the country. Krabbenhoft left the executive position after telling employees in an email that he believes he’s now immune to COVID-19 for “at least seven months and perhaps years to come” and that he isn’t a threat to transmit it to anyone. He said wearing a mask would be merely for show.”

Build the wall. KMSP’s Gunnar Olson reports: “The state of Wisconsin reported 104 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, setting a new state record and accounting for more than 10 percent of the total cases nationwide. According to data tracked by the New York Times, 1,032 total deaths were reported in the United States in the last 24 hours. Wisconsin’s 104 deaths account for just more than 10 percent of them.”

Teen-driven carjackings. KARE’s Lou Raguse reports: “Since July 1, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged nine carjacking cases in adult court and 33 in juvenile court. Of those 33 juvenile cases there are some repeat offenders, but 27 different kids have been charged. And far from all of the cases have been solved. Minneapolis Police say there have been 358 carjackings in the city this year.”

