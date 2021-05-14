Minneapolis Council votes to eliminate minimum parking requirements

Not stalling. The Star Tribune’s Zoë Jackson reports: “The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Friday to fully eliminate minimum parking requirements on new developments citywide. … Parking minimums previously required developers to include parking when they build new commercial and residential structures. … Ahead of the 13-0 vote, City Council President Lisa Bender said that the change aligns with the city’s climate and green house gas emission goals outlined in the Minneapolis 2040 plan.”

The background: First steps: Both Minneapolis and St. Paul consider parking reforms

A Minneapolis cop on why he quit. WCCO’s AUTHORS TK report: “More than 200 officers have left the Minneapolis Police Department, or have gone on extended leave, since the murder of George Floyd. … The police union says an overwhelming number cited a lack of support, and felt left to fend for themselves during the riots. … Few have spoken out publicly since, but only on WCCO, one former officer agreed to tell Jennifer Mayerle about his decision to leave. … Steve Dykstra spent just over four years with MPD. … ‘I saw them taking items out of the 3rd Precinct. Computers and sensitive equipment. I asked, “What’s going on?” And I was told, “Oh yeah, we’re pulling out, we’re evacuating,”’ Dykstra said. ‘I got a pit in my stomach at that point … And I had no, at that point, I had zero confidence in our upper echelon of leadership.’”

Speaking of the Minneapolis police… The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “Minneapolis residents will likely vote in November on whether to replace the city’s police department, offering their most significant chance to weigh in on public safety issues since George Floyd’s death. … The city clerk’s office announced Friday morning that a new political committee called Yes 4 Minneapolis gathered enough signatures to place a proposal on the November ballot.”

Also in charter changes… KSTP’s Eric Rasmussen reports: “One of the oldest charter schools in Minnesota and the nation has lost a final appeal to keep its doors open beyond the end of this school year, 5 INVESTIGATES has learned. … Thursday afternoon, Cedar Riverside Community School was informed that Pillsbury United Communities (PUC), which oversees the charter school, would move forward with plans to terminate its contract.”

Duluth drops mask mandate. WDIO reports: “The City of Duluth announced Friday that they will no longer enforce their mask ordinance. Instead, businesses and organizations can choose to create their own policies about mask wearing. … ‘Beginning today, the City will no longer enforce the mask ordinance,’ Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. ‘It is also important to remember that the CDC’s guidance on easing mask-wearing is for fully vaccinated people, and that some business sectors and nonprofits are still required to wear masks within their spaces and may require the public to do the same.’”

In other news…

Interesting interview: “MSR interviews Target CEO Brian Cornell” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Speaking of the Spokesman-Recorder: “Historical Society digitizes three decades of Minnesota’s longest-running Black-owned newspaper” [Pioneer Press]

Sad news: “Kao Ly Ilean Her, Hmong leader and UMN regent, dies at 52” [Pioneer Press]

Yes we canis: “Scientists Urge Biden Administration To Restore Federal Gray Wolf Protections” [WCCO]

Pride plans: “Twin Cities Pride Festival set for July 17-18” [KSTP]

Amazing this worked out: “Rochester man gets a new lease on life after kidney donation” [KARE]

That’s a lot of kibble: “General Mills to acquire pet snack brands from Tyson Foods in $1.2B deal” [KSTP]

Play ball: “Twins will host 100% capacity at Target Field starting July 5” [KMSP]