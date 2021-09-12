Minnesotans gather to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

MPR News’ David H. Montgomery writes: “Hundreds of people including Minnesota veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and political leaders gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Amid wreath-laying, patriotic songs, an F-16 flyover and other ceremonies, a host of speakers shared their memories of the attacks, the victims, and the long years of war that followed Sept. 11.”

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix and Jeff Hargarten write: “After decades of declining violent crime, Minneapolis recorded 84 murders last year, up from about 48 in 2019, and a toll not seen since a dark chapter known as the ‘Murderapolis’ years. The 67 murders so far in 2021 are on pace to surpass that. Four of those killings took place this week in a span of 29 hours, among them one with a 12-year-old victim. At least five kids 10 years old or younger have been caught in the crossfire this year….”

Also in the Star Tribune, Katy Read writes: “St. Paul police are increasing patrols at local synagogues and Jewish community centers after vandalism was discovered in a Jewish cemetery this past week. The incident is one of two recent ones targeting Jewish sites in the midst of the Jewish High Holy Days. A St. Louis Park synagogue closed its preschool and called off an in-person Sabbath service Friday evening after receiving a threat of possible violence targeting worshipers.”

KARE 11 reports: “A man suffered ‘life threatening injuries’ after falling from rocks in Taylors Falls Saturday. According to a press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:45 p.m. on a report of a person who had fallen. Officials located the man and transported him to a hospital.”

Dylan Thomas writes in the Minneapolis/St.Paul Business Journal: “The owner of Burnsville Center is moving forward with a plan to subdivide and sell off portions of the 47-acre mall site for future development. Near-term plans for that development include two new restaurants. Further down the road, the area around the mall, which was recently re-guided for mixed-use development by the Burnsville City Council, could see new housing.”

In the Pioneer Press, Chris Tomasson writes: “Vikings legendary center Mick Tingelhoff, who never missed a game in his 17-year career and was regarded as one of the toughest players in team history, died Saturday morning in the Twin Cities. He was 81. Tingelhoff played for the Vikings from 1962-78 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2015. He had suffered from health issues in recent years that affected his memory, and his family had elected to have Fran Tarkenton, his former quarterback and his presenter, give his hall of fame speech.”

The AP writes: “The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in northern California and northern Nevada. … Rohrer was elected in May to serve a six-year term as bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod after its current bishop announced his retirement.”