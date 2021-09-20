Seven weekend shootings in Minneapolis leave 11 injured

KARE 11 reports: “Police say seven separate shootings in Minneapolis this weekend left 11 people injured. The shootings happened between 12:48 a.m. Saturday morning and 3 a.m. Sunday morning — less than 30 hours. Three of the 11 people injured were described as in critical condition. Police said two arrests have been made in one of the shootings.”
In the Star Tribune, Susan Du says, “Nearly half of likely Minneapolis voters want to increase mayoral authority over the city’s daily operations, even though support specifically for Mayor Jacob Frey has waned over the past year, according to a new Minnesota Poll. The poll showed about one-third of residents had a favorable view of Frey; one-third were unfavorable and the rest had no opinion on his performance, according to the poll sponsored by the Star Tribune, KARE, MPR and FRONTLINE. Meanwhile, Minneapolis residents hold an unfavorable view of the Minneapolis City Council. The 13-member body has many new members who have had to govern through a global pandemic and contend with a surge in crime and deadly violence across the city.”
Kristi Belcamino writes in the Pioneer Press: “Family members of four east metro residents shot dead and found in a Wisconsin cornfield last week had a common message to the public Sunday during a vigil and news conference: If you know something, say something. Two men were arrested last week in connection with the slayings. But some family members at Sunday’s vigil at Mount Olivet Church said they believe there are other suspects out there. Last Sunday, Sept. 12, a farmer in the Town of Sheridan, Wis., found an abandoned vehicle in a cornfield. Inside were the bodies of Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; her brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul, and her lifelong friend, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.”
The AP reports: “Authorities say they have lifted fire restrictions for the entire Superior National Forest in Northern Minnesota after reports over the weekend that the Greenwood Lake blaze was 80% contained. Val Cervenka, a spokeswoman for the team managing the fire, said that while the region remains historically dry, officials don’t expect the fire to spread. It is not showing any flames, although some of its perimeter straddles inaccessible wetlands and full containment won’t come until snow falls.”
Also in the Star Tribune, Jim Buchta writes: “The housing shortage in the Twin Cities is now the worst in the nation, topping even high-demand metros such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver and Austin, Texas. Last year a mere 4.6% of all for-sale and rental housing in the metro was vacant, according to a new analysis of U.S. census data of the nation’s 56 largest metros by the Minnesota Population Center. That distinction will come as no surprise to anyone who has tried to buy a home or rent an apartment recently in the Twin Cities. But rising prices and the persistent scarcity of entry-level homes and rentals poses a growing threat to the economic expansion of the region.”
For Politico, David Cohen writes, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday that new voting rights legislation introduced last week was necessary to combat the ‘surgical precision’ with which Republican state legislators have been working to suppress the vote. ‘You cannot have these states basically deciding who their voters are,’ the Minnesota Democrat said on MSNBC’s ‘The Sunday Show’. … Klobuchar said it was obvious to her that Republicans in a number of states around the country want to reduce the turnout among minorities and lower-income voters. ‘When you take away weekend voting,’, she said, ‘what do you think that’s about? When you say people who are standing in line are not allowed to get water and food when they’re standing in line for hours in the sun, from nonpartisan volunteers. Oftentimes, as we know, it is low-income areas.’”
Also in the Star Tribune, Brooks Johnson says, “Until recently, the cold, pristine waters of Lake Superior have not been ideal habitat for harmful algae blooms. But with warming waters and changing precipitation patterns, the potentially hazardous pond scum is becoming more common on the big lake. This year at least six algae blooms were reported on the western arm of Lake Superior, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. … Most recently, a bloom was spotted last week at Barker’s Island beach in Superior, Wis., closing the swimming area to the public.”
For MPR, Dan Kraker says, “On a recent gorgeous late summer day, 9-year old Ryleigh Robinson scampered like a spider up a 30-foot tall rock face on Ely’s Peak in western Duluth. Dave Pagel with the Duluth Climbers Coalition shouted encouragement from below. … That afternoon of climbing was one small effort to try to address a larger problem, what’s often referred to as the ‘adventure gap.’ As adventure sports like climbing and mountain biking surge in popularity, they remain overwhelmingly white. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, about 75 percent of Americans who take part in outdoor sports are white. Yet they make up only about 60 percent of the overall population.”