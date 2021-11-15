Attorney General Keith Ellison will seek re-election

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news. We’re trying something different with the format for the afternoon Glean today — let us know what you think in the comments or by emailing feedback@minnpost.com.

It’s official: Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking re-election, per a press release and KARE11.

Young children in Minnesota were starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m pretty excited,” a seven-year-old named Soren told WCCO’s Kate Raddatz. Meanwhile, Minnesota doctors were urging Minnesotans to get vaccinated. After spending six days in the hospital with a severe case of COVID-19, Crow Wing County Commissioner Paul Koering said, “I think I made a mistake by not getting vaccinated.” .

The trial for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright, begins at the end of the month. Fox 9’s Tom Lyden talked to former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who was fired two days after the shooting. In other police-related news, the Star Tribune’s Randy Furst reports that a tip from a paramedic led to the conviction of a Minneapolis cop who was stealing drugs seized during searches.

A story in the New York Times highlights the stockpile of nuclear waste stored on Prairie Island Indian Community land. The casks have been there since the early nineties, and the federal government has yet to make good on its promise to move them to a permanent storage site.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services launched a new website — MNbenefits — as a single place for people to apply for social safety net programs, reports the Star Tribune.

The pace at which homes are being rented is up in the Twin Cities, but the cost of rents rose only modestly. High demand is driving the increase in the price of natural gas.

Even though lawmakers spent much of the legislative session at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Legislature still paid out $2 million in per diem payments, which are meant to cover the costs associated with being in St. Paul, reports Fox 9’s Theo Keith.

Sahan Journal profiled two pioneering Hmong TV news anchors: Chenue Her and Gia Vang.

A Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando returned to the MSP airport after a pilot believed there was a fire in the plane’s engine.

Racket has the clearest explanation of what happened at the Guthrie Friday night, when a woman interrupted the start of A Christmas Carol for 40 minutes. It may have been selfie-related.

The renovated Dayton’s building in downtown Minneapolis opens to the public on Thursday; Axios got a sneak peek.

Volunteers in Princeton, Minnesota built straw-lined boxes to help feral cats survive the winter.