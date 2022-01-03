Walz says Minnesota should expect COVID-19 case spike

In an interview with MPR, Gov. Tim Walz said he is expecting a spike in Minnesota COVID-19 cases that will peak in the third week of January, citing modeling by the Mayo Clinic.

The Maryland attorney general’s office is reviewing autopsies of people who died in police custody during the 17-year term of David Fowler as chief medical examiner. The investigation was prompted by Fowler’s testimony for the defense during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was sworn in for his second term.

MSP International Airport continued to see a high number of flight cancelations due to flight crews calling in sick after testing positive for COVID-19.

Efforts were continuing to introduce bison to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County.

Former University of Minnesota-Duluth goaltender Maddie Rooney will be part of the U.S. National Women’s Hockey Team at the winter Olympics this year.

Black Dog Cafe, in St. Paul’s Lowertown, is closing.

Actor Jon Hamm was seen at various Minneapolis bars over the weekend.