Carter backs 15-year exemption for new housing as part of St. Paul rent control initiative

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tim Nelson reports for MPR: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he’d like to see the city’s rent control initiative include a 15-year exemption for new housing — and have that exemption be retroactive. That was among the policy proposals Carter outlined Tuesday during his State of the City address. The mayor also said he’s going to seek federal funding to add more officers to the city’s police force after a notable political battle over the department during budget talks last year. And he also said he’ll impose additional restrictions on the use of no-knock warrants.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “The St. Louis Park High School athletic director has sent a letter to the New Prague activities director stating his school would no longer compete with New Prague High School after a ‘racist experience’ last week. Athletic Director Andrew Ewald said in his letter Monday that racist behavior was directed at the St. Louis Park boys hockey team during a game on Feb. 15. He said his decision to cut ties with New Prague was also influenced by more allegations of racism against another school in the Metro West Conference.”

MPR’s Jon Collins and the AP report: “The fate of three ex-Minneapolis police officers federally charged with depriving George Floyd of his right to medical care will go to the jury Wednesday morning following closing statements Tuesday from the prosecution and defense .… In closing statements Tuesday, prosecutor Manda Sertich told the court the three ex-cops disregarded their training and their duty to intervene to stop Chauvin’s unreasonable use of force to subdue Floyd. … Defense attorneys for the three men used their closing statements to push back on the idea their clients didn’t do their duty as they knew it.”

The Pioneer Press reports: “The University of St. Thomas will have to look elsewhere for a home for its new ice hockey arena after the Town & Country Club rejected its unsolicited offer to purchase the historic St. Paul golf course. On Tuesday evening, the private country club said its board of directors had voted unanimously not to entertain the $61.4 million proposal.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ryan Faircloth writes in the Star Tribune: “Hennepin Technical College President Merrill Irving Jr. faced accusations last year of belittling employees with disabilities and making sexually derogatory comments about coworkers, according to investigation reports obtained by the Star Tribune. But Irving remains on the job after leaders of the Minnesota State colleges and universities system determined that his ‘derisive statements about individuals of a protected class’ violated respectful workplace procedures but not its harassment policy, system spokesman Doug Anderson said.”

At KMSP-TV, Theo Keith reports, “Republican lawmakers say the answer to keeping more snowbirds from leaving Minnesota is to get rid of the state’s tax on Social Security income. Tuesday, the Senate Taxes committee held a hearing on several measures either cutting or eliminating the tax. While the panel did not pass any of the bills, the committee’s chair, state Sen. Carla Nelson, predicted that her proposal would quickly pass the Republican-controlled Senate. … Minnesota would join 37 other states that do not tax Social Security income.”

WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman reports: “A celebration of life was held Tuesday for a 15 year-old who was the pride of Minneapolis’ north side. Hundreds came out to support the family of Deshaun Hill as they laid him to rest. The teen was shot and killed earlier this month, a homicide that sent a shock wave of pain through the community and city. … An ‘A’ honor roll student, a stand-out athlete, a loving son, an incredibly patient older brother, and a role model. DHill is remembered as a young man who did everything right; a teenager who had big dreams and a family who loved and supported him through it all.”

Dana Ferguson reports for the Forum News Service: “A Minnesota environmental committee on Tuesday, Feb. 22, moved forward a proposal to provide more than $23 million in grants to farmers and communities hit hardest by the 2021 drought. On a 12-6 vote, the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee advanced the Walz administration proposal to allocate $5 million to the Department of Agriculture to issue $10,000 grants to livestock producers and specialty crop farmers. Ag officials said priority would be placed on helping those in areas of the state that experienced ‘exceptional’ conditions.”

Says Krystal Frasier for KSTP-TV, “According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 187 crashes were reported in Minnesota from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday. These crashes included 17 with injuries, one of which was considered serious. There have been no fatalities. MSP also said there were also 79 crashes and 36 vehicle spinouts from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tuesday due to the weather across the entire state. Out of those, there were 10 crashes with injuries, but none were considered to have serious injuries.”

Article continues after advertisement