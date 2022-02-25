Feeding Our Future to close

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit that is the target of an FBI fraud investigation, is closing.

Former Pioneer Press reporter Brian Bonner, who lives in Kyiv and led Kyiv Post for 14 years, spoke to the Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine about the situation in Ukraine. “It’s really, really frightening,” he said. “Some people I know heard explosions. I did not. As far as I know, all my friends and family are safe. When (Russian President Vladimir) Putin questioned Ukraine’s right to exist in that unhinged, madman speech the other day, we knew this would happen.”

Delta Airlines cut ties with Russian airline Aeroflot. The I-35W bridge in Minneapolis will be lit in yellow and blue this weekend in support of the people of Ukraine.

Schools in Minnesota are receiving an increased volume of public records requests. Public school enrollment declined for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to an investigation by KARE11, more than one-third of police officers selected as field training officers by the Minneapolis Police Department since 2016 had previously been disciplined or named in lawsuits.

The border crossings at International Falls and Grand Portage are getting $250 million in upgrades as a result of the federal infrastructure bill passed last year.

Sean McPherson, a DJ for the Current, will become music director at Jazz88.

Emerald ash borer was found in a tree in LeSueur County.