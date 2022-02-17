Funeral for Amir Locke held

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The funeral for Amir Locke, who was killed by Minneapolis police during a no-knock raid earlier this month, was held at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis.

The latest average COVID-19 test positivity rate was 9.9 percent, down from more than 20 percent in early January.

Rep. Bob Dettmer, a Republican from Forest Lake, won’t seek re-election in the fall.

The U.S. men’s Olympic curling team lost to Great Britain, and will play against Canada for the bronze medal on Friday.

Entrance fees at Minnesota state parks will be waived on Saturday.

South Minneapolis’ Kwan’s Chinese Cuisine closed.

The Fleet Farm in Blaine was on fire.