Lane testifies at federal trial of ex-MPD cops

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane took the stand at the federal trial where he stands accused alongside former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng of unlawfully depriving George Floyd of his civil rights when Floyd was killed in May of 2020.

One person was killed and multiple others were wounded in a shooting outside the Bradshaw Funeral Home in St. Paul, where services were being held for Casanova Carter, who was shot and killed in St. Paul earlier this month.

Food service workers in Minneapolis Public Schools are planning a strike-authorization vote.

About 90% of carjackings in Minneapolis in 2021 have not been solved, according to an analysis of police data by Fox9.

Linda J. Hood is Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota 2022.

An Edina businesswoman lost $2,000 to scammers using the digital payments app Zelle.