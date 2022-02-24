Minnesota lawmakers condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota lawmakers Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Reps. Betty McCollum, Dean Phillips, Angie Craig, Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Michele Fischbach condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing to block the acquisition of Change Healthcare by UnitedHealth Group, claiming the purchase would hurt competition.

Minnesota DFL Sen. John Marty is requesting data from Enbridge on the amount of drilling fluid used by contractors building the Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota at sites where the fluid accidentally spilled.

The Minnesota House was considering three bills that would ban the use of PFAS chemicals in ski wax, cosmetics and cookware.

Twin Cities resident Tad Garding, who donated a kidney altruistically in 2010, has also made a liver donation.

Target is testing adding Starbucks coffee to its options for curbside pickup at its stores. Target’s grocery delivery business, Shipt, is expanding to deliver from Walgreens and 7-11 stores.