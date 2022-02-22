Murder charges filed in killing of Deshaun Hill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Cody Logan Fohrenkam of Minneapolis was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing high school student Deshaun Hill.

Gov. Tim Walz has called for a special election to fill the U.S. House seat of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died last week. The primary for the special election will be on May 24 and the special election itself will be on August 9, which is the day of Minnesota’s regular primary.

One-time NBA player Royce White declared his candidacy for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, which is currently represented by DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar. White is seeking the GOP nomination.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter delivered his annual “State of the City” address.

Former WCCO reporter Liz Collin is now working for conservative website AlphaNews.