Potter sentenced to two years

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright, was given a two year sentence, which is less than the recommended sentence. Reacting to Judge Regina Chu’s decision, Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said “Kim Potter murdered my son and he died April 11. Today the justice system murdered him all over again. White women’s tears trumped justice,” per WCCO.

Two BNSF trains derailed near Frazee, Minnesota on Thursday night.

Developers are planning a 264-unit apartment complex in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis in the space currently occupied by a CB2 store.

Sections of I-94 and other major highways were closed Friday due to whiteout conditions.

Rosedale police are offering a $5,000 reward for help identifying two suspects involved in carjackings at Rosedale Center.

The cherry is back on the spoonbridge.