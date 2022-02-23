Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen won’t seek re-election

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen will not seek re-election this year. Rep. Sondra Erickson, a Republican who currently represents District 15A in the Minnesota House, will also not seek re-election.

Target will no longer require masks for customers or staff in its stores, if allowed by local rules.

A subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, omicron BA.2, was detected in Twin Cities wastewater.

Attorney General Keith Ellison will not challenge Judge Regina Chu’s sentencing decision for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter was sentenced last week to two years for shooting and killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Minnesota’s Legal Marijuana Now Party and the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, both of which have major status in the state, were weighing their electoral strategies in advance of the November election.

A bill in the Wisconsin Assembly makes it a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker.

Minneapolis restaurants Owamni and Hmong Union Kitchen were named as semi-finalists for Best New Restaurant in the James Beard Awards.

A 17-year-old tiger at the Como Zoo was euthanized last week due to a broken leg caused by bone cancer.