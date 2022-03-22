DFL lawmaker introduces bill creating fines for unruly fans at amateur sporting events

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

DFL Rep. John Huot introduced a bill at the Minnesota Legislature that would allow the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission to fine unruly fans at high school and other amateur sporting events, reported KARE11.

Marc Majors is taking over as head of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s workforce development programs, the Star Tribune reported. The previous head, Hamse Warfe, left the position in January to join the Biden administration.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will expand its monitoring of the use of PFAS chemicals at commercial facilities, according to WCCO.

General Mills and the LeBron James Family Foundation have launched a taco restaurant in Ohio themed around the Old El Paso brand, according to the Star Tribune.

A baby was born at the side of the Radio Drive off-ramp of I-94, per the Pioneer Press.

A Minneapolis man who was driving without a license was charged in the death of priest, the Rev. Dennis Dempsey in Roseville last October, the Star Tribune reported. Dempsey was riding his bicycle when the driver struck him from behind.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources moved a dead deer left by a motorist closer to the eagle’s nest featured on the agency’s eagle cam so the eagles could feed on the carcass, BringMeTheNews reported.

Vole season is coming, according to WCCO.