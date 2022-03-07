FBI interviewed multiple Somali-American residents of South Minneapolis about voting methods in 2020 special election

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Sahan Journal reported that an FBI agent recently questioned several Somali-American residents of a highrise apartment in South Minneapolis about their voting methods during the 2020 special election in Minneapolis to fill the Ward 6 seat left open after Abdi Warsame left to run the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

A St. Cloud man was sentenced to two years probation and fined $214 for requesting an absentee ballot despite being ineligible to vote due to a 2018 felony conviction. The man did not submit the ballot.

A group of policy experts calling themselves the COVID roadmap group, which includes the University of Minnesota’s Michael Osterholm, is releasing a blueprint for how the U.S. should plan to live with COVID-19 in the future.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie will not seek re-election.

Minnesotan Paralympians Mike Schultz and Sydney Peterson won silver medals in snowboarding and nordic skiing, respectively.

The U.S. tombstone shortage has been exacerbated by 3M’s decision to stop manufacturing sand-blast resistant adhesive stencils.

A logging truck damaged eight gas pumps at the Pelican Bay IGA in Orr, Minnesota.

Lake Superior froze.