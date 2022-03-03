Hennepin County commissioner calls for firing of HCMC employees in blackface photo

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Hennepin County Commissioner Irene Fernando called for the firing of three HCMC employees who appeared in photos dressed in blackface.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asked for a court to oversee the dissolution of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future.

Rep. Jen Schultz, DFL-Duluth, won’t seek re-election this year.

Eagle Brook Church canceled its plans to build a 60,000 square foot facility in Minnetonka.

In a September call to investors, Bob Nicolls, the owner of Monarch Investment and Management Group, a landlord that owns thousands of properties throughout the Midwest, said Minnesota’s strict ban on evictions during the pandemic had hurt the company’s business in the state.

The nonprofit Our Streets Minneapolis called for the City of Minneapolis to clear its own sidewalks of snow and ice.

A Minnesota man sold a cap worn by Amelia Earhart during her 1928 crossing of the Atlantic for $825,000 at auction.

The wreck of the Atlanta was found in Lake Superior.