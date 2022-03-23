Klobuchar: Senate close to confirming U.S. attorney for Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar told MPR’s Cathy Wurzer that the Senate is close to confirming Andrew Luger as U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota requested $100 million from the Legislature to improve public safety on its campuses, including by expanding its police force, KARE11 reported.

Minneapolis Public Schools said that the biggest obstacle in contract negotiations with teachers, who are on strike, was the cost of increased mental-health support for students, which the districted estimated at $70.9 million, Sahan Journal reported.

Lawmakers in the Minnesota House are calling for a commission to redesign Minnesota’s flag and state seal, the Session Daily reported.

Seven Steakhouse and Sushi in downtown Minneapolis is reopening, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported.

A tugboat is sinking into Duluth’s harbor, the Star Tribune reported.

The Heavy Table has a guide to restaurants in the Twin Cities that stay open later than 10 p.m.