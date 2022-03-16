Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s last strip club, closes

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been in the city’s crosshairs after a number of shootings, including the killing a woman in the parking lot in 2020, has shut down. A spokeswoman for the city’s department of safety and Inspections said Tuesday they have been notified that Lamplighter would be canceling its licenses. Signs have been taken off the building, which was located in a strip mall at Larpenteur Avenue and Rice Street.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Members of the Minneapolis Public Schools food service worker union filed a 10-day strike notice on Tuesday. Service Employees International Union Local 284, which represents the workers, states the workers have been working under an expired contract for nearly two years.… Union members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month, and they could go on strike as soon as March 25. As previously reported, the strike authorization vote passed with 98.5% of the 200 union members voting in favor of striking.”

WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayle reports: “A Minneapolis staple is closed after a bus slammed through its walls. A University of Minnesota commuter shuttle crashed into the Acadia Tuesday afternoon. Somehow, no one was hurt. …… Katie Essler, the general manager of the restaurant and music venue, said a line cook and bartender were the only ones inside.”

Andy Mannix writes in the Star Tribune: “The head of the Minneapolis police oversight commission has resigned, expressing frustration with internal city politics and bureaucracy she said prevents the board from changing police practices. Abigail Cerra, a former public defender and Minneapolis civil rights investigator, said she joined the city’s Police Conduct Oversight Commission (PCOC) more than two years ago to help reform policies covering how officers interact with mentally ill people. … But Cerra and other commissioners say a combination of inaction and resistance in City Hall has obstructed that work.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh and Rochelle Olson write: “A man set on fire and killed his former girlfriend in her St. Paul workplace Tuesday morning, then went to his unoccupied home in Bloomington and torched it, police said. The 47-year-old man was quickly arrested near his residence and soon turned over to St. Paul police, who questioned him ahead of booking him into jail on suspicion of murder, St. Paul police Sgt. Natalie Davis said.”

FOX 9 reports: “Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting of a 2-year-old boy in Minneapolis on Monday. Police tell FOX 9’s Rob Olson that a 36-year-old man is booked on weapons charges in the case. Officers are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.”

A Forum News Service story says, “Phillip Shawn Lokken, 45, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to court records, the incident occurred Jan. 13 at the elementary school in Audubon, during a high school basketball game between Lake Park-Audubon and Winger-Erskine-McIntosh (Win-E-Mac). Lokken threw a bag of popcorn at a referee after a foul was called on one of the Win-E-Mac players towards the end of the game. The referee ejected Lokken from the gymnasium, and Lokken flipped him off with both middle fingers and loudly swore at him. Lokken came down off the stands and approached the referee on the court, grabbed his whistle and shirt, and tore his whistle off his lanyard.”

At MPR, Dan Gunderson says, “Fertilizer prices have been rising since last year, partly due to the supply chain issues affecting so much of the economy, and higher prices for natural gas, a raw material in the manufacturing process. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine is pushing those prices even higher because Russia is a large exporter of fertilizer.”

