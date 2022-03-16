Legislative auditor: DEED effective at preventing unemployment fraud

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A report from the legislative auditor found that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development was effective at preventing fraud in the unemployment insurance system, even with increased demand on the system during the pandemic.

The Star Tribune compiled a list of the top 100 emitters of greenhouse gas in Minnesota, responsible for about a quarter of overall emissions in the state.

Edina residents were upset after the city cleared six acres of trees in order to expand a storm-water pond.

Brooklyn Center officials agreed to leave a memorial to Daunte Wright in place and transition it to a permanent memorial, according to WCCO.

Article continues after advertisement

The Texas company Lexipol drafted policies for 82 of 87 sheriffs departments regarding things like de-escalation and use-of-force under and agreement with the Minnesota County Sheriffs’ Association, KSTP reported.

A Target in West St. Paul was evacuated after a woman threw and damaged items — including using golf clubs to smash displays — throughout the store.

Poultry farmers were concerned about bird flu.

Fox9 anchor Dawn Stevens is leaving the station.

The album “Camille,” which Prince recorded in 1986 but never released, is now being released by Third Man Records.

Two Smash Parks are coming to the Twin Cities.

You can order pyrohys on Fridays from St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis.