Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth lift mask mandates for city buildings

Masks are no longer required in city-owned buildings in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth.

Fifth Congressional District Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of two Democrats in the U.S. House to vote against a bill banning Russian oil imports to the U.S.

Former Hormel CEO Jeffrey Ettinger announced he is running in the special election for Minnesota’s First Congressional District, to fill the vacancy left after the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Ettinger is running as a Democrat.

Rep. Heather Keeler, a DFLer from Moorhead, introduced a bill to officially change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Minnesota.

Bob Dylan has written a book about songwriting.

TikTok users were using the 2013 song “Puppy Princess” by Twin Cities band Hot Freaks as a backing track for their videos.