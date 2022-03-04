Minnesota average COVID-19 case positivity rate below 5 percent

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 average case positivity rate was 4.9 percent, which is below the state’s five percent “caution” threshold.

The number of permits issued in Minnesota for new residential construction was down 15 percent in February compared to the prior year, according to residential builders trade group Housing First Minnesota.

A report from the website iSeeCars.com says that the price of used cars in Minneapolis is up 32 percent compared to last year.

Rep. Mike Sundin, a DFLer from Esko, will not seek re-election this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Bloomington-based insurer Bright Health is laying off 150 workers after sustaining large losses in 2021 from its health insurance business.

The owner of Minsk Market in Eagan condemned Belarus’ aid to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Bobbleheads of Olympic curlers John Shuster and Matt Hamilton are now available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

Deer in northern Minnesota were suffering due to deep snow and extreme cold.

The ice caves are not happening.