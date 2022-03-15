Minnesota-born Brent Sass wins Iditarod

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Brent Sass, who was born in Excelsior, Minnesota, won the Iditarod.

The New York Times published a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding the death of the Patel family from Gujarat, who were found dead from exposure near the Canadian border with Minnesota this January.

Gas station workers in the Twin Cities complained of frequently needing to remove stickers featuring images of President Joe Biden and the words “I did that” placed on gas pumps near the price display.

Don Samuels, a former member of the Minneapolis City Council who is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar in the DFL primary in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, deleted and apologized for a tweet he wrote that appeared to make light of a child’s drowning.

The family of Jacob Tyler, a Winona man who was teaching English in Ukraine, believes he has been detained by Russian authorities while trying to flee to Germany.

The Minneapolis Club has hired chef Jamie Malone to run its restaurant, Charlie’s Minneapolis Club, which is open to the general public for 90 days.

Secrets of the City is now Dispatch and also soon will be in print.

There is now a tattoo shop at the Mall of America.