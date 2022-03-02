Photo shows HCMC paramedics dressed in blackface

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune published a photo showing three white HCMC paramedics, one of them a deputy chief of EMS, dressed in blackface. The photos were sent to Hennepin Healthcare leadership two weeks ago by a member of the public.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to give a speech promoting the federal infrastructure law at the University of Wisconsin-Superior on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol proposed the creation of a new state board concerned with animal welfare, focused on pets.

A 53-year-old woman who shot and killed a man in South Minneapolis last month says she was acting in self-defense after the man came toward her while reaching for his waistband.

A person was arrested and all hostages were safe following a standoff at a gas station in St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon.

Ice shelters must be removed from two-thirds of Minnesota lakes by March 7. Ice shelters on the remaining third of lakes must be removed by March 21.