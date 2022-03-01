Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
The Glean

Record number of permits to carry issued in Minnesota in 2021

Plus: Ramsey County lifts mask mandate for government buildings; St. Thomas president leaving for Santa Clara University; artist Jim Denomie dies; and more.

By  | News Editor
A man holding a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun at a gun shop.
A man holding a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun at a gun shop.
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Minnesota sheriffs issued 106,488 permits to carry handguns in 2021, a new record.

Face masks are no longer required to enter Ramsey County government buildings.

University of St. Thomas President Julie Thomas is leaving the school to become president of Santa Clara University in California.

The artist Jim Denomie has died.

Article continues after advertisement

The lineup for Rock the Garden 2022 was announced, and features Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Sleater-Kinney, LOW, beabadoobee, DāM-FunK, Bombino and Divide and Dissolve.

The Edina Perkins is closing.