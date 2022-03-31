Report for state criticizes police response to unrest following murder of George Floyd

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A report by Wilder Research on police response to protests and civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd found that law enforcement was too slow to set up a coordinated response, and that even after it did the Minneapolis Police Department failed to properly work together with other departments, reported MPR’s Tim Nelson.

I-94 in Maplewood was closed for more than an hour Thursday morning after multiple crashes and spinouts caused by icy conditions, reported the Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow.

St. Paul Public Schools will reduce the number of credits required to graduate from 94 to 86, reported the Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges.

The Southeast Hennepin Superfund between Broadway Street NE. and E. Hennepin Avenue in northeast Minneapolis, which is contaminated with trichloroethylene (TCE), has been upgraded from a state-level superfund site to a federal superfund site, reported Susan Du in the Star Tribune.

Article continues after advertisement

Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez won’t seek re-election this year, reported Kim Hyatt in the Star Tribune.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control has a large number of dogs at its shelter, reported Bring Me The News’ Melissa Turtinen.