Teachers around Minneapolis join picket lines

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Teachers around Minneapolis were picketing as part of their strike in favor of “more pay, lower class sizes and more mental health supports in schools, among other demands,” MPR reported.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council were set to receive a presentation Tuesday afternoon on the findings of a report about the city’s response to unrest following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Deaths from PM2.5 air pollution were down a quarter between 2005 and 2018 in the Twin Cities metro area.

American Public Media Group Chief Operating Officer Dave Kansas is leaving the organization.

The Ramsey County Board voted to close the Ramsey County Care Center, a county-owned nursing home.

The Pourhouse Uptown has closed.

Jim Gaffigan and Diana Ross will perform at the Minnesota State Fair.

St. Paul is America’s best Wordle city.

Also in St. Paul: dive-bar tacos.