Tuesday filing deadline for First District special election

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The filing deadline to run in the special election for Minnesota’s First Congressional District is Tuesday. The seat is vacant after the death of incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

City officials in St. Paul have been working remotely in an empty office next to the skyway in order to discourage unwanted behaviors like “loitering, fighting, property damage and drug use,” according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Sixty workers at the Minnesota Epilepsy Group are going on a five-day strike starting Monday morning.

Wheat farmers in Minnesota were seeing higher prices for their crops as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but were concerned about high prices for inputs like fertilizer and fuel.

St. Paul 18-year-old Kahlil M. Wiley pleaded guilty Friday to second degree assault after shooting two people at the Mall of America on New Years Eve.

A 34-year-old from Erhard, Minnesota has been charged with stealing more than 150 catalytic converters in Otter Tail County over the course of the past year.

A Minneapolis toddler is in critical condition after being shot in the face inside his home.

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is from Minnesota, is set to return to Earth on March 30 after spending 355 days aboard the International Space Station.

Cottage Grove resident Sheletta Brundidge was named Woman of the Year for Minnesota by USA Today.

Minnesota has a doughnut vending machine.