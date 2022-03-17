Walz proposes $500 direct payments to Minnesotans

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Previously, he had proposed payments of $175 to 300.

Approximately 1,300 ethics complaints against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that were filed in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police have been dismissed by the city’s Ethical Practices Board.

Sen. Tom Bakk, an independent who previously served as Senate majority leader as a DFLer, will not seek re-election.

Minneapolis will pay $2.4 million to Soren Stevenson, who lost an eye after Minneapolis police officer Benjamin Bauer fired a 40mm projectile directly at his face during protests following the murder of George Floyd.

The director of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, James Farstad, resigned “after he was found to have demonstrated unconscious gender bias against an employee,” reports the Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson.

Patrick Simmons was charged with second-degree murder after stabbing and setting on fire a woman who was formerly his girlfriend at the St. Paul warehouse where they both worked.

A woman’s body was found near a melting pile of snow at a Rochester elementary school.

In Defense of “Whippin’ Shitties.”