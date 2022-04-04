House passes Craig-sponsored insulin cost cap bill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The U.S. House passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, that would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month, reported WCCO.

St. Paul’s Reparations Legislative Advisory Committee will host community sessions in April to explain the work it has done, reported the Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo.

The coffee shop in the Minneapolis Central Library will be reopened as Mocha Momma’s Coffee by nonprofit Mobilizing And Releasing Caring Hearts, reported Brianna Kelly in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

A woman who crashed her car in Silver Lake was struck while walking outside her vehicle by the vehicle of a first responder responding to the accident, reported Shaymus McLaughlin in Bring Me The News.

Researchers traced the genetic origins of the Honeycrisp apple back to the Duchess of Oldenburg apple and the Reinette Franche apple, reported Fox9.

The Minnesota Twins were considering pushing their home opener, currently scheduled for Thursday, back to Friday due to snow in the forecast, reported Dana Thiede for KARE11.

Lindstrom Bakery is closed again, reported McLaughlin in Bring Me The News.