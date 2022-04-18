Minneapolis Parks Superintendent wants to restart relationship with MPD

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

On June 3, 2020, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board passed a resolution prohibiting the use of MPD forces for supplemental event security on city parkland. In a recent memo to the board, Minneapolis Parks Superintendent Al Bangoura said Park Police need more support and wants to see the resolution overturned, according to Bring Me the News.

Jake Blumgart at Governing reports St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and members of his executive team have moved into empty offices in the skyways as an example for other downtown office workers.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County released a route recommendation for the Blue Line Extension project and, according to KSTP, is asking for community input on the proposal.

Angela Davis and Maja Beckstrom at MPR News interview former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, now leading Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, about the housing crisis and expanding home ownership among Black Minnesotans.

The U of M Department of Public Safety has encouraged students and staff members to be on alert following a carjacking around 9 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of Washington and University Avenues S.E., reported by Dana Thiede at KARE-11.

In other crime news, from WCCO, a Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening an employee of the Hyatt Place hotel in Bloomington with a “wizard wand.”

FOX9 reports a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ traveling party in Memphis was robbed after the team defeated the Grizzlies in Game 1 of their playoff series on Saturday evening.

Heidi Wigdahl at KARE-11 has the story of Washburn High School junior Brynn Winter and her stepmom traveling to Poland in March to volunteer with World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

Minnesotan Aaron Pike placed second in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. Dakotah Lindwurm of Burnsville was the fourth American woman across the line, and Chaska native Bria Wetsch was 15th, according to the Star Tribune.

Also from the Star Tribune, Susan Du reports researchers from Rockefeller University want to know more about the benefits that keep Minneapolis polar swimmers jumping in again and again.