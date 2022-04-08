U to pay student athletes academic bonuses

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The University of Minnesota will pay student athletes who are “excelling academically” academic bonuses of $5,980 per year, reported Marcus Fuller in the Star Tribune.

The Minnesota Legislature approved spending $1 million in state funds to help fight bird flu, reported the AP’s Steve Karnowski.

Governing Magazine posted a long Q&A with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter under the headline “Mayor Melvin Carter: St. Paul Is on the Cusp of Its Big Moment.”

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child at a bus stop in St. Paul in 2016 was arrested in Illinois on Monday, reported WCCO.

Minnesotan John Addicks O’Toole is skateboarding across New Zealand to raise awareness about human trafficking in Vietnam, reported WCCO’s Pauleen Le.

Barb Abney is back at the Current, reported Ross Raihala for the Pioneer Press.