Billionaire Ken Evenstad’s family battles over the sale of Upsher-Smith

Evan Ramstad at the Star Tribune has the story of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a family-owned generic drug company whose sale has ripped that family apart: “The family decided in 2016 to put Upsher-Smith up for sale. A year after the first and biggest transaction in that process took place, [daughter] Serene filed suit against the rest of the family alleging they were trying to freeze her out. The case reached a climax last week, when lawyers made their closing arguments before a Hennepin County District Court judge who will decide whether Ken, Grace and Mark cheated Serene out of tens of millions of dollars.”

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal visited 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Natalia Benjamin’s classroom at Century High School in Rochester to see what an “ethnic studies” class looks like in practice.

Josh Verges at the Pioneer Press reports Equity Alliance, a consortium of east metro school districts that worked toward racial integration and equity, is running out of money and winding down its operations.

Workers at Minneapolis-based Peace Coffee have voted “overwhelmingly” to unionize, via Bring Me the News.

From WCCO: Health officials in Minnesota have reported 2,155 new cases of COVID-19, along with 10 more deaths.

Ben Henry at KSTP is reporting a local and nationwide lifeguard shortage may impact your family’s summer plans. The American Lifeguard Association reports one-third of the country’s nearly 300,000 public pools could be affected.

An early Sunday morning power outage in Prior Lake, that knocked out electricity for thousands of customers, was caused by a squirrel. Nearly 4,000 customers were without power for a brief period of time starting at 7 a.m., according to FOX9.