Public safety work group recommends overhauling training, discipline for Minneapolis police officers

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Andy Mannix in the Star Tribune, “On Monday, leaders of a citizen-led public safety committee created by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on elected officials to bring the Police Department into a new era by overhauling how the city recruits, trains and holds officers accountable. The Community Safety Work Group urged city leaders to hire an Indianapolis-based law enforcement company to help rewrite the training curriculum. The system of disciplining officers who break the rules is also ‘woefully inadequate’ and in need of large-scale change, said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist who is co-chair of the working group.”

WCCO-TV reports: “At least a dozen firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the home of a man who now faces several charges in connection to a standoff in St. Michael last week. Brandon Gardas, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, possession of ammo or firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, second- and fifth-degree drug possession and making violent threats. The charges were filed Monday in Wright County.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Liz Sawyer writes: “The Minneapolis Police Department has revamped its system for choosing and overseeing field training officers, the program that allowed Derek Chauvin to remain a mentor for rookie cops despite a history of citizen complaints. … . The changes come in response to a city audit in June 2021, which determined that the Police Department’s decentralized field training officer system lacked accountability and, sometimes, allowed trainers to operate with little scrutiny.”

FOX 9’s Rob Olson reports: “The man seriously hurt in a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis was an innocent bystander who was shot in the head by a stray bullet outside a wedding celebration…. According to the family, 34-year-old Tyler King was in Minneapolis, where he grew up, on vacation from Nashville when he was shot. … The family says at one point in the evening, King and his brother-in-law left the residence to walk a woman to her car, to ensure she got home safe. … As they were walking, police say the group heard around 30 gunshots ring out, with one striking King in the head.”

At KARE-TV, Devin Ramey says, “For the first time ever, the Minnesota Twins are partnering with a local radio station to bring a Grammy-nominated county music star to Target Field for a post-game concert. On Aug. 4, about 15 minutes following the Twins’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Cole Swindell will play a full 75-minute set for the stadium’s first post-game concert.”

Also at KARE, this from Alexandra Simon, “Nearly 80 years after his life was cut short, a Minnesotan killed overseas during World War II will be laid to rest. Air Force 2nd Lt. William J. McGowan, of Benson, Minnesota, will be interred at Normandy American Cemetery on July 9, according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command. McGowan, who was a member of the 391st Fighter Squadron, 366th Fighter Group, 9th U.S. Air Force, died on June 6, 1944, at the age of 23 when his P-47 Thunderbolt aircraft crashed while on a mission near the city of Saint-Lo, France.”

For MPR, Cathy Wurzer and Simone Cazares say, “What do you get when you mix Cool Whip, Snickers bars, vanilla pudding mix, chopped apples and marshmallows? The recipe for a popular Minnesota salad — a staple at potlucks across the state. A Minnesota based TikTok creator is sharing her own Minnesota salad recipes and the stories and traditions of her community with the world. Her name is Amber Estenson from Frazee, Minnesota. With more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, Estenson’s most popular video is her Snickers salad recipe with more than 3 million views.”

For the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, Joe Sneve says, “If complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem alleging she abused her office for personal gain are found to have merit, the South Dakota House of Representatives should consider impeaching her. That’s according to Jason Ravnsborg, the former attorney general who was ousted from the office following an impeachment trial in the state Senate last week after lawmakers concluded he misused state resources in the aftermath of a fatal 2020 car crash that killed a pedestrian. ‘Now we have a process for impeachment, and potentially that goes along with what we’re doing upstairs here’, Ravnsborg told the Argus Leader following a Government Accountability Board meeting, where a pair of complaints against Noem were discussed in a closed-door executive session.”

