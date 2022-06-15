Minneapolis school board approves budget, cutting some arts education and other programs

Mara Klecker at the Star Tribune is reporting a divided Minneapolis school board on Tuesday night approved its budget for the 2022-2023 school year amid intense pushback from the teachers union, students and parents over cuts to arts education and other programs … Steep enrollment declines combined with the additional costs of the new contracts with teachers and support staff pushed the district’s budget gap up by $27.1 million, requiring adjustments including cuts.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP writes that according to a news release from the White House Wednesday morning, Jerry Blackwell, an attorney who helped the state during the trial of Derek Chauvin, has been named as a judicial nominee to the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News reports Gov. Tim Walz is refuting the claim by GOP lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk that the governor had recently purchased a lake property in South Dakota. According to Nichole Johnson, the Walz-Flanagan campaign manager: “Neither the Governor nor his spouse own any property, let alone a property in South Dakota.”

Jay Boller at Racket asked almost 20 former Minnesota Public Radio workers about the years-long exodus of staff talent. The overwhelming consensus resulted in some tiny variation of: an out-of-touch board of trustees running the public institution like it’s a Fortune 500 company; stifling, bloated managerial ranks; and a general attitude of perceived indifference from top leaders toward the people who actually make the product.

Theo Keith at FOX 9 is reporting that Minnesota’s share of the nationwide settlement against opioid companies will start flowing in July, according to state officials.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s Charles Hallman interviews Kwasi Adofo-Mensah, hired by the Minnesota Vikings as one of seven Black team general managers in NFL.

Via WCCO: The Animal Humane Society says 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle at an eastern Minnesota rest stop during Tuesday’s extreme heat. The cats will be up for adoption after any medical and behavioral issues have been addressed.